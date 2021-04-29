Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ovintiv from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.85.

Shares of OVV opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 88,788,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,057 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 44.2% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 52,459,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082,247 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 22.5% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 50,296,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,023,000 after buying an additional 9,233,820 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 48,768,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,082,000 after acquiring an additional 23,779,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,090,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,640 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

