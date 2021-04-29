Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OVV. Truist raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.85.

Ovintiv stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 4.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Ovintiv by 168.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Ovintiv by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

