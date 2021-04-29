Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $100.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

NYSE:OC opened at $94.92 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $97.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.92.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,056.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

