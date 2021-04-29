OWNDATA (OWN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $74.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $74.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00077418 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003025 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002934 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

