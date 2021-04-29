Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Down 50.8% in April

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,278. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $9.62.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oxbridge Re from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned 4.36% of Oxbridge Re at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

