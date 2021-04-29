Oxygen 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.96 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $3.09 or 0.00005810 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Oxygen has a market cap of $155.17 million and $5.96 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000909 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,213,107 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

