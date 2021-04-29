PAC Global Price Hits $0.0130 on Major Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.75 or 0.00197419 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00009525 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.