PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $5.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR opened at $90.87 on Thursday. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $756,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.