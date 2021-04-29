Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,786 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCOW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $285,000.

Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84.

