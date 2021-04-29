Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $486,641.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

