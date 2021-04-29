Pacific Software (OTCMKTS:PFSF) Trading Down 25.9%

Pacific Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFSF) was down 25.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96.

About Pacific Software (OTCMKTS:PFSF)

Pacific Software, Inc, a development stage company, engages in designing, developing, licensing, and operating transactional solutions worldwide. The company manages BOAPIN.com, a multi-lingual and multi-faceted commodities trading platform designed for international clients, traders, and subscribers.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.