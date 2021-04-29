Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Morgan Stanley

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.69% from the stock’s current price.

PKG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of PKG stock opened at $145.37 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,546,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,391,000 after acquiring an additional 647,699 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 978.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after buying an additional 89,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.