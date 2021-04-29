Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $131.00 to $140.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Packaging Co. of America traded as high as $148.80 and last traded at $148.48, with a volume of 2819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.37.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PKG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $147,713,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,601,000 after purchasing an additional 982,598 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 415.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,907,000 after purchasing an additional 385,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,860,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.19.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

About Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.