PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.76

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.76 and last traded at $44.76, with a volume of 1218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.70.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PACW shares. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average of $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.67.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 20,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

