PAID Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.10 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last week, PAID Network has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. PAID Network has a total market cap of $166.53 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $2.63 or 0.00004917 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAID Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00065335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $149.99 or 0.00280880 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.00 or 0.01117953 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00026368 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.45 or 0.00712441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,382.09 or 0.99964161 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.