Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 686,100 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the March 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,667,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 862.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 201,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 180,831 shares in the last quarter. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 1,998.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 33,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

PAM stock remained flat at $$13.62 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,597. The firm has a market cap of $773.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. Pampa Energía has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.18 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

