Pancake Bunny Hits Market Cap of $236.48 Million (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $236.48 million and $11.94 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $463.47 or 0.00856286 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00068198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00020598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00079408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.18 or 0.00842812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00099270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

