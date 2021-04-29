Papa John’s International (PZZA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.53 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, analysts expect Papa John’s International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

PZZA stock opened at $96.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $69.21 and a 1 year high of $110.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PZZA. Wedbush raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.