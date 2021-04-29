Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $436.54

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 436.54 ($5.70) and traded as high as GBX 465.80 ($6.09). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 458.60 ($5.99), with a volume of 218,591 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 454 ($5.93) to GBX 548 ($7.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 459.60 ($6.00).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 462.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 436.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 12.88.

In other news, insider Richard Woodman purchased 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, with a total value of £11,914.98 ($15,567.00).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.