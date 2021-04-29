Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 687 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Cummins by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,020,000 after buying an additional 381,280 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $63,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,892,000 after purchasing an additional 260,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $255.38 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.32 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.83.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

