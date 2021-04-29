Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,037 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Stitch Fix worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,286,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average is $56.67. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.32 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,832,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,778.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,360,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,035 shares of company stock worth $15,575,252. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

