Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 3,835 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 75,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,028,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.52. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $62.39.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.