Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,571,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,499 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,000 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,962,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,550 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,949,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,421 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $54.78 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.41 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.95.

