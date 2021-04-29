Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $94.22 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $95.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.18 and its 200-day moving average is $89.07.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

