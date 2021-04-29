Parallel Advisors LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $65.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average is $61.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.