Parallel Advisors LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $246.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average of $46.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

