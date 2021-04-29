Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,051 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $102.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $66.15 and a 52-week high of $102.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day moving average is $93.09.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.