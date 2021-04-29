Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 4,046 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its position in Mondelez International by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.10. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

