Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 939 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,703 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Intuit by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU opened at $415.80 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.30 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The stock has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $397.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.65.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

