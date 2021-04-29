Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of SCHA opened at $104.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.35. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

