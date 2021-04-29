Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.3% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 537,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after acquiring an additional 36,652 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 710,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,456,000 after acquiring an additional 154,700 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $247.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.16 and its 200-day moving average is $51.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

