Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,306 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 45,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 492,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,274,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 57.8% during the first quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 266,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,441,000 after buying an additional 97,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,214,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,758,000 after buying an additional 188,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.04.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIS opened at $154.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -857.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.