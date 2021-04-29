Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,683 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Starbucks by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,398 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 87,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $112.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.63 and a 200 day moving average of $102.78. The company has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a PE ratio of 145.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.92.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

