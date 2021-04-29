Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Paramount Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.820-0.880 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.82 to $0.88 EPS.

Shares of PGRE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,048. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.47. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

