Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.58

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 2505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

PRMRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC downgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from $11.75 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $155.01 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 53.85%.

About Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.