Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Raised to “Buy” at WBB Securities

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was upgraded by equities researchers at WBB Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. WBB Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $370.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,044 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 257,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 60,183 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 412,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

