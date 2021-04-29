Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Rating Increased to Buy at WBB Securities

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was upgraded by investment analysts at WBB Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. WBB Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

PRTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Equities analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

