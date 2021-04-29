Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $44.29 or 0.00082686 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $57.07 million and approximately $90.76 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

