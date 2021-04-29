Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. On average, analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PK opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PK. Compass Point raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.55.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

