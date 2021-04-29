Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.65-14.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.09. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 14.650-14.950 EPS.

Shares of PH opened at $318.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.23. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $140.01 and a 12-month high of $323.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $318.79.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

