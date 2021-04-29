Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys 4,303 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 388.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 91,164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,337,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 25,084 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Adobe by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 18,473 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.8% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,705 shares of company stock worth $18,599,298 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $515.48 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $335.44 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $481.76 and its 200-day moving average is $479.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

