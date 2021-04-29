Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $742,997,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 390.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,252,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,428 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 82.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,579,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,309,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,488,000 after purchasing an additional 801,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,545,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,681,000 after purchasing an additional 505,307 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

CL opened at $78.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

