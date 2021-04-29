Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 445.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 38.7% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,690,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PII has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $137.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.05. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.42 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $62.09 and a one year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

