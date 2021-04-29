Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 22,882 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.1% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $21,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 156,736 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $2,446,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $183.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.73. The company has a market capitalization of $332.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

