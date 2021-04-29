Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,545 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $99.81 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.11 and a 200-day moving average of $81.62.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

