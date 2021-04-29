Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,545 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $99.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day moving average is $81.62. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of -277.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $100.77.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.36.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

