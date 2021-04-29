Parsec Financial Management Inc. Grows Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,660,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 37,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ET. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

ET stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $9.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

