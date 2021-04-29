Parsec Financial Management Inc. Grows Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

