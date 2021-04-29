Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $2.87 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after buying an additional 7,887,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after buying an additional 3,818,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after buying an additional 3,397,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,222,000 after buying an additional 2,901,821 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KO opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $230.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average is $51.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KO. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

