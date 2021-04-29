Parsec Financial Management Inc. Makes New $2.85 Million Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

In related news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $372.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $369.25 and its 200 day moving average is $357.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

